Man, 19, shot in West Pullman

A man was shot Tuesday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 19-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his arm about 5:30 p.m. in the 12800 block of South Union, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, police said.

Police did not immediately have information about his condition or the circumstances of the shooting.