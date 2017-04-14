Man, 20, wounded in Aurora shooting

A 20-year-old man was shot Thursday evening in west suburban Aurora.

About 7:40 p.m., he suffered a gunshot wound near Sherman Avenue and Pearl Street, according to Aurora police. Where on his body he was struck was not available.

The shots may have been fired been fired from an aqua or teal, four-door vehicle similar to a Lincoln that was occupied by three black males, police said. A parked car was also struck by gunfire during the shooting.

After the shooting, he was dropped off at an Aurora hospital by friends with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said. All three were uncooperative with investigators.

Anyone with information was asked to call investigators at (630) 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.