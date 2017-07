Man, 21, shot in Galewood

A man was shot Saturday evening in the Northwest Side Galewood neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was standing on the sidewalk at 9:31 p.m. when someone in a gray-colored car fired shots at him in the 1600 block of North Natchez, according to Chicago Police.

His condition was stabilized at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said.