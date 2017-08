Man, 21, wounded in Portage Park shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 21-year-old was riding in a car about 8 a.m. in the 4000 block of North Central when he started arguing with another man who pulled out a handgun and opened fire, grazing his right buttock, according to Chicago Police.

He refused medical attention, but was said to be in good condition, police said.

The 22-year-old shooter was taken into custody, police said.