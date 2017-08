Man, 22, stabbed in Lawndale

A 22-year-old man was stabbed Monday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The stabbing happened at 5:58 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Douglas Boulevard, according to Chicago Police. Details on the circumstances of the incident were unknown.

The man suffered puncture wounds to the forearm and torso and was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.