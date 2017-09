Man, 23, grazed in Park Manor shooting

A 23-year-old man was shot Thursday evening in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

Just after 5 p.m., the man was walking in the 7400 block of South Champlain when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a graze wound to the arm, police said. He was in good condition.