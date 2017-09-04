Man, 29, killed in motorcycle crash on Lake Shore Drive

A 29-year-old man died of injuries he suffered in a crash Saturday on Lake Shore Drive near the Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side.

About 1:20 p.m., Dante Colloly was riding a motorcycle north in the 5700 block of South Lake Shore Drive when he struck a guard rail and was thrown onto the bike path, Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died at 1:59 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in the Austin neighborhood.

An autopsy Sunday ruled his death an accident and found he died of blunt force injuries in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said.

The CPD Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating.