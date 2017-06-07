Police: Man, 30, killed in Gresham shooting

A man was killed in a shooting Thursday evening in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The 30-year-old was outside about 6:10 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Carpenter when two people came up to him from an alley and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

He was shot in both legs and his shoulders, and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death. Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.