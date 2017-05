Man, 34, shot in East Hyde Park

A man was shot Wednesday evening in the East Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The 34-year-old was getting out of a vehicle at 5:16 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Cornell Avenue when someone walked up and shot him in his side and arm before running away, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.