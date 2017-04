Man, 42, shot in Ravenswood

A man was shot Sunday morning in the Ravenswood neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 42-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest about 5:55 a.m. in the 4800 block of North Rockwell Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said. Additional details were not immediately provided

Area North detectives are investigating.