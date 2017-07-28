Man, 51, fatally struck by train in Kirkland

A 51-year-old man was fatally struck by a train Friday afternoon in the northwest suburbs.

The DeKalb County sheriff’s office responded at 12:18 p.m. to the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, west of Kirkland between Irene and Quarry roads in Kirkland, where the man was struck by the train, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

David N. Elmore, of Kirkland, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner’s office at 12:39 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. He suffered a “massive head injury.”