Man and woman shot in Chatham

A man and woman were shot Thursday morning in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 11:10 a.m. in the 700 block of East 92nd Street, according to Chicago Police.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A 26-year-old man was also shot and took himself to Jackson Park Hospital, police said. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

A person of interest was being questioned by Area South detectives.