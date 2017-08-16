Man charged with fatally shooting 86-year-old in Canaryville

A south suburban man has been charged with fatally shooting an elderly man Thursday afternoon in the Canaryville neighborhood on the South Side.

Donald J. McNamara, 58, faces one count of first-degree murder for the death of 86-year-old Donald L. McNamara, according to Chicago Police. It was not immediately known how or if the men were related.

Officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday and found the elderly man bleeding in his home in the 4100 block of South Wallace, authorities said at the time. Paramedics found a puncture wound to the back of the man’s head.

Donald L. McNamara was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:31 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

Donald J. McNamara was arrested about 12:25 p.m. Monday in the 9100 block of South Roberts Road in Hickory Hills. The investigation revealed he and the elderly man had been involved in an argument, when the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired a shot, striking the elderly man in the head, police said.

Donald J. McNamara, who lives in Worth, was scheduled for a Wednesday bond hearing.