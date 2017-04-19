Man charged with home invasions just minutes apart in Oak Lawn

A man is behind bars on $400,000 bond after being charged with a pair of home invasion/robberies that happened just minutes apart last fall in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.

Ivory E. Warren, 40, of the 9600 block of Wentworth Avenue in Chicago, was arrested April 11 and charged with home invasion with a dangerous weapon, according to Oak Lawn police.

Police were called about 2:30 p.m. on Sept, 13, 2016, to a report of a home invasion in the 4100 block of West 93rd Street in Oak Lawn, police said.

While officers were responding to that call, another home invasion call was reported less than a mile away in the 9600 block of South Kildare Avenue, police said.

“The description provided indicated the same offender was responsible for both incidents,” a statement from police said.

A gold chain was stolen from one home, and a diamond ring was taken in the other incident, police said.

Earlier this month, Oak Lawn and Chicago police identified Warren as a suspect and he was arrested, police said. He is suspected of “multiple counts of home invasion for offenses in Oak Lawn and Chicago.”

He is being held on a $400,000 bond on the Oak Lawn charge, and further charges could be filed. He will next appear in court May 8 in Bridgeview.