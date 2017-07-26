Man charged with sexual abuse of teen, starting more than 7 years ago

A southwest suburban man is behind bars on a $100,000 bond after being charged with the repeated sexual abuse of a teenage boy over a period of nearly four years.

Robert J. Favorite, 26, of the 15100 block of Orlan Brook Drive in Orland Park was charged Tuesday with one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, following a delayed report by the teenage victim, according to Orland Park police.

The victim, now an adult, came forward in late April to tell police what happened starting when he was 13 years old, and ending when he was 17.

Favorite was a friend of the victim’s family and the abuse took place at their home in Orland Park, he told police. The address was not disclosed.

On July 25, detectives went to Favorite’s apartment and arrested him without incident, police said,

The charge alleges that he “committed an act of sexual conduct with a victim who was at least 13 years of age but under 17 years of age, while the offender was at least 5 years older than the victim,” police said.

At a bond hearing Tuesday in Bridgeview, Judge Peter Felice set bond at $100,000, and set Favorite’s next court appearance for Aug. 21.