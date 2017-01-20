Man charged with stealing video games from suburban libraries

A man is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing 15 video games from libraries in north suburban Lincolnshire and nearby villages.

The Vernon Area Public Library at 300 Olde Half Day Road in Lincolnshire reported the theft of five video games from its collection on Jan. 5, according to Lincolnshire police.

Detectives eventually identified 21-year-old Erick N. Bueno-Moreno as the suspect, police said. During the investigation, they learned that he had also stolen 10 other games from two libraries in neighboring towns.

Bueno-Moreno, who lives in Vernon Hills, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with theft of government property, a Class 4 felony, according to police. He was transported to the Lake County Jail and released after posting 10 percent of a $20,000 bond.