Man critical after West Pullman shooting

A 30-year-old man was shot in the back Friday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

It happened about 6:45 a.m. in the 11700 block of South Calumet, and he was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to Chicago Police.

No one was in custody for the shooting. Additional details were not immediately available.