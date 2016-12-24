Man dead after being found shot in Libertyville

Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a man was found with a gunshot wound in north suburban Libertyville.

About 11:30 p.m., officers were sent to the area of Milwaukee Avenue and Hollister Drive to check on a driver who was slumped inside his vehicle, according to a statement from the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

Officers found an adult male unresponsive inside a dark colored Volkswagen Jetta, police said. He was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead. A preliminary investigation showed he suffered a gunshot wound.

An autopsy was expected Sunday and his identify was withheld pending notification of family.

Police said a person of interest in the case was taken into custody, but did not provide additional details.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Libertyville Police Department at (847) 362-8310.