Man dies 3 days after Gage Park shooting

A man died three days after he and a woman were shot early Thursday in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Jose D. Maldonado, 36, and the 30-year-old woman were in a vehicle at 12:12 a.m. Thursday heading east in the 2800 block of West 59th Street when they heard gunfire and felt pain, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Maldonado, of southwest suburban Justice, was shot in the head and chest, authorities said. The woman was shot in the right shoulder.

Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where Maldonado died at 1:31 a.m. Sunday, authorities said. The woman’s condition was stabilized at the hospital.

An autopsy Monday found Maldonado died of a gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a homicide.