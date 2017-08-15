Man dies after being shot outside Walgreens in Schaumburg

A man died after he was shot outside a Walgreens store Monday evening in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

Quentin Tillison, 38, was involved in a dispute with a man in front of the Walgreens in the 1100 block of South Roselle Road about 5:15 p.m. when he was shot in the abdomen, according to Schaumburg police.

Tillison collapsed in the road and was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died at 2:41 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Police said he lived in Schaumburg, but the medical examiner’s office said Tillison was a Maywood resident.

BREAKING: Man shot outside Walgreens in Schaumburg: https://t.co/Hp5eFgYqK2 pic.twitter.com/3iwHFeSkCm — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) August 14, 2017

It appears Tillison and the shooter, who left the scene in a light-colored SUV, were acquaintances, police said.

Detectives are interviewing family, friends and witnesses, police said, but no one is in custody and no motive has yet been established.

Anyone who was at the Walgreens between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday is asked to call police at (847) 348-7055.