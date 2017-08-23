Man dies after crashing motorcycle in Fox Lake

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a car Tuesday afternoon in northwest suburban Fox Lake.

Samuel J. Wiesbrock, 26, of Spring Grove, was riding a motorcycle north in the 1600 block of State Park Road about 4:30 p.m. when he passed several other vehicles and struck a car making a left turn, according to the McHenry County coroner’s office. He was then ejected from his motorcycle.

Wiesbrock was taken to Centegra Hospital in McHenry, where he died at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, the coroner’s office said. An autopsy Wednesday found he died from blunt trauma to his head. He wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by Fox Lake police and the coroner’s office. Toxicology results were pending, the coroner’s office said.