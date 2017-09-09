Man dies of injuries in Bridgeview motorcycle crash

A man died Friday night from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash in southwest suburban Bridgeview.

Milton Winters, 32, suffered multiple injuries when a motorcycle he was driving collided with a car in the 8800 block of Harlem Avenue in Bridgeview, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Winters, who lived in Palos Heights, was pronounced dead at 8:51 p.m. Friday, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available.