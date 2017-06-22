Man facing weapons charges after chase in Elgin

A man is facing weapons charges after he ran away from police officers Monday evening in northwest suburban Elgin.

Andres Garcia, 18, has been charged with three felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Elgin police.

Officers responded about 6:25 p.m. to a report of someone pointing a gun at the driver of a passing vehicle near Forest Avenue and Grand Boulevard, police said.

Someone matching the suspect’s description was spotted in the area, but he ran away from the officers, police said. The officers gave chase and the man, identified as Garcia, was apprehended. A K-9 unit searched the area and a firearm was recovered.

Garcia, who lives in Elgin, has been ordered held at the Cook County Jail on a $100,000 bond, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. He is scheduled to appear at the Rolling Meadows courthouse on July 13.

“This arrest of a gang member and removal of a gun from our streets was a great combination of resources including our patrol units, K-9 officer, Unit for Special Assignments and Gang Crimes Unit,” Elgin Police Chief Jeffrey Swoboda said in a statement. “All of the officers involved are to be commended for their quick response and thorough investigation into this dangerous situation that concluded in a safe manner. Due to their efforts, another gang member with a gun is off the streets and in jail.”