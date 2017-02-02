Man fatally hit by SUV while crossing Lawndale street

A man was fatally hit by an SUV Wednesday evening while crossing a street in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

About 6:30 p.m., a Chevrolet Trailblazer was southbound in the 1300 block of South Kedzie Avenue when it struck a 35-year-old man who was walking in a crosswalk, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m., police said. An autopsy Thursday determined his cause of death to be from multiple injuries from being struck by a vehicle. His death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the SUV is in custody and charges are pending, police said.