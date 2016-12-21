Man fatally shot in Garfield Ridge robbery identified

A man who was shot and killed during a robbery Friday night in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side has been identified as 52-year-old Michael Newell.

At 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired and found Newell shot in a parked car in the 5100 block of South Long, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Officers learned he had was getting into his car when someone walked up and pulled a gun, police said. When Newell tried to drive away, he was shot in the head and then crashed his car into another parked vehicle. Afterwards, the shooter ran away.

Newell, who lived in the 5200 block of South Kilbourn, was pronounced dead at the scene 8:51 p.m., authorities said.