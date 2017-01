Man fatally shot in head on Near West Side

A man was fatally shot Sunday morning on the Near West Side.

At 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person down and found a man unresponsive on the sidewalk in the 2600 block of West Van Buren, according to Chicago Police.

The man, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, suffered a gunshot wound to his head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.