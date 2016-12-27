Man fatally struck by vehicle in Joliet

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle early Sunday in southwest suburban Joliet.

Just before 5:30 a.m., 52-year-old Paul L. Loyd was walking in the roadway on Route 53 just north of Laraway Road when he was struck by the vehicle, according to Joliet Police Chief Brian Benton and the Will County coroner’s office.

The driver, being followed by another vehicle, was reportedly en route to go hunting and apparently didn’t see the pedestrian, Benton said. There were low light conditions at the time.

Loyd, who lived in Wyoming, was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where he was pronounced dead at 5:51 a.m., the coroner’s office said. Preliminary autopsy results determined he died of multiple injuries he suffered in the crash.

Alcohol did not appear to play a factor on the driver’s part, Benton said. No citations were issued.