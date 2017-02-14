Man found dead after Northwest Side fire identified

A 67-year-old man was found dead after an apartment fire on the Northwest Side. | Network Video Productions

A 67-year-old man found dead in an attic apartment that went up in flames more than two weeks ago on the Northwest Side has been identified.

Smoke was billowing from the roof of the building in the 1700 block of North Pulaski when crews were called to the fire about 11:40 p.m. Jan. 27, according to Chicago Fire Dept. Deputy District Chief Mike Carbone.

Firefighters found 67-year-old Santos Diaz dead in the attic, according to fire officials and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy for Diaz, whose home address was unknown, did not rule on cause and manner of death, with results pending further investigation, according to the medical examiner’s office.

No one else was injured, but several residents were displaced.

Electrical problems may have sparked the blaze, Carbone said. The cause remains under investigation.