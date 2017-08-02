Man gets 40 years for fatal South Shore shooting in 2013

A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Tuesday for a fatal shooting in the South Shore neighborhood in 2013.

Omar Gunn, 20, was found guilty of murder Nov. 30, 2016, after a bench trial before Judge Timothy Joseph Joyce, according to Cook County court records.

About 6:10 p.m. Sept. 13, 2013, Gunn chased 18-year-old Jaleel Pearson into a store in the 2200 block of East 71st Street and shot him twice in the arm and chest, authorities said at the time. Gunn and Pearson were rival gang members.

Pearson died at Stroger Hospital less than an hour later, authorities said.

Judge Joyce sentenced Gunn to 40 years in prison Tuesday, according to court records. He will receive credit for 1,210 days served in the Cook County Jail, and will have to serve three years of supervised release.

A second man charged with Pearson’s murder, 22-year-old Anthony Wells, was found not guilty last year.