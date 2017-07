Man hangs himself in O’Hare Airport bathroom

A man hanged himself inside a bathroom at O’Hare International Airport early Friday.

He was found dead at the scene shortly before 3 a.m., according to Chicago Police. A source said it happened on Concourse C.

An autopsy on Saturday ruled his death a suicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He hasn’t been identified.

Area North detectives handled the death investigation.