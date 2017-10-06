Man hurt in Englewood shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The 20-year-old was sitting on the front porch of a home and talking to someone he knows about 11:45 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Throop, according to Chicago Police. During the conversation, the male acquaintance pulled out a handgun, shot the man in the right knee and ran away.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Police said the man is a documented gang member and the shooting may have been gang-related.