Man in ‘grave’ condition after Uptown shooting

A man was shot Sunday morning in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

At 6:52 a.m., the 25-year-old was in the 1000 block of West Montrose when a black vehicle approached and someone wearing a black hoodie exited the vehicle and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered to gunshot wounds to the torso and was taken in “grave” condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.