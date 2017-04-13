Man killed, another injured in South Side crash

One man was killed and another injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon on the South Side.

A white Chevrolet Impala was speeding south in the 4100 block of South Wentworth at 1:11 p.m. when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a silver Chevrolet Malibu that was heading west on Root Street, according to Chicago Police.

The impact caused the Impala to strike a pole, police said. The driver of the Impala, a 20-year-old man, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

A passenger in the Impala, 29-year-old Frank Williams of the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, was also taken to Northwestern, where he was pronounced dead at 1:33 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Police said he was 19.

The people inside the Malibu refused treatment at the scene.

Police said Thursday morning it was unknown if any citations were issued.