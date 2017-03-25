Man killed in Bedford Park crash

A west suburban Cicero man died from injuries he suffered in a crash on Thursday in Bedford Park.

Francisco Esquivel, 35, was involved in the crash about 3 p.m. near 73rd Street and Cicero Avenue in Bedford Park, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Esquivel was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 4:22 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy on Friday found he died of multiple injuries he suffered in the crash and his death was ruled an accident. He lived in Cicero.

Authorities in Bedford Park were not immediately able to provide additional information about the circumstances of the crash.