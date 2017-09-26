Man killed in fiery single-vehicle crash in Calumet Heights

A 27-year-old man was killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

Marcus Campbell was driving a 2016 Nissan in the 1700 block of East 95th Street when the vehicle struck a pole and burst into flames about 6:30 a.m., according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Campbell, who lived in the same neighborhood, was taken to Trinity Hospital, where he died at 7 a.m., authorities said. An autopsy Monday found he died of cervical injuries from the crash, and his death was ruled an accident.

No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported, police said.