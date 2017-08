Man killed in NW Indiana crash nearly 3 weeks ago identified by DNA

A man killed in a crash earlier this month in northwest Indiana has been identified.

The crash happened Aug. 4 in the southbound lanes of the Cline Avenue near westbound I-80/94, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Dylan-Seth Green of Gary through DNA samples submitted to Indiana State Police laboratory in Indianapolis, according to the coroner’s office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:25 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.