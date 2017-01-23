Man returns fire, shoots his own finger in Humboldt Park

A man shot himself in the finger Sunday night during an exchange of gunfire with someone in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 18-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk about 10:45 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Iowa when someone walked up and opened fire, according to Chicago Police. The man returned fire at the gunman, but shot himself in the middle finger of his left hand.

He took himself to Norwegian American Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating. No one was in custody early Monday.