Man seriously wounded in South Deering shooting

A man was shot and seriously wounded Monday night in the South Deering neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 25-year-old was walking on the sidewalk at 11:27 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Yates when a gunman walked up and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the chest and taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.