Police: Man shot dead in Washington Park

A man was killed Thursday afternoon in a Washington Park neighborhood shooting on the South Side, police said.

The victim, believed to be in his 30s, was on the sidewalk at 3:52 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Calumet when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the body, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office had not confirmed the fatality.