Man shot during robbery in West Pullman

A man was shot during a robbery early Monday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 34-year-old was in his vehicle about 3:35 a.m. in the 11500 block of South Indiana when another man, thought to be in his 40s, entered the car, pulled out a weapon and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police.

During a struggle the robber opened fire, striking the man in the left leg, police said. He was taken to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, where his condition was stabilized.