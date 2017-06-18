Man shot in Fernwood

A man was shot early Sunday in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 58-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the left hand and both legs about 2 a.m. in the 10100 block of South Wentworth, according to Chicago Police.

He told investigators he was driving to the hospital when he crashed his vehicle on the 111th Street ramp from the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway, police said. The circumstances of the shooting were not known.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.