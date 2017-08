Man shot in leg in Auburn Gresham

A man was shot Wednesday morning in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The 19-year-old man was standing outside in the 7200 block of South Paulina at 11:10 a.m. when a male walked up and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was shot in the lower left leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The shooter was dressed in all black with a black-and-red hat, police said. Area South detectives are investigating.