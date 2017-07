Man shot in the hand in South Shore

A man was shot early Monday in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 38-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the right hand about 1:10 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Coles, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Circumstances of the shooting were not known as the victim was “high intoxicated and uncooperative,” police said. Area central detectives were investigating.