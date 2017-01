Man shot in the head in Dunning

A man was shot early Sunday in the Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 2:48 a.m., the 23-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle in the 6500 block of West Irving Park when someone in a black truck fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the back of the head and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.