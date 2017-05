Man shot in University Village

A man was wounded in a shooting Friday morning in the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side.

The 19-year-old was outside at 8:09 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Racine when two males fired shots at him before running away southbound, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. His condition was stabilized.