Man shot in West Pullman

A man was shot Monday afternoon in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 23-year-old man was shot in the 11600 block of South Wallace at 12:48 p.m. by three black males who ran away, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the right arm and right ankle, and was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.