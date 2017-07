Man shot multiple times in Morgan Park

A man was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 41-year-old man was trying to intervene in an argument between a male and a female about 12:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West 114th when the male pulled out a handgun and shot him, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the left and right arm and the right knee, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.