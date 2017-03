Man shot multiple times in West Englewood

A man was shot Friday evening in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 20-year-old was walking at 4:53 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Laflin Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the hand, shoulder, head and leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.