Man shot to death in Calumet City

A man died at a northwest Indiana hospital late Wednesday after he was shot at his home in south suburban Calumet City.

Millian Caston, 47, suffered a gunshot wound at his home in the 1300 block of Hirsch Avenue in Calumet City, according to a statement from the Lake County, Indiana, coroner’s office.

He was pronounced dead at Franciscan Health in Hammond, Indiana, at 11:58 p.m., the coroner’s office said. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Calumet City police did not immediately provide further details about the shooting.