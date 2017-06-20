Man shot to death in Dolton

A man died early Tuesday after a shooting in south suburban Dolton.

Terry J. Mitchell, 23, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 15600 block of Maryland Avenue in Dolton, according to the Lake County (Ind.) coroner’s office.

Mitchell, who lived in South Holland, was taken to Franciscan Health in Hammond, where he was pronounced dead at 12:28 a.m., the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Additional details were not immediately available early Tuesday. The Dolton Police Department and South Holland Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the shooting.